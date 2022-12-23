FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Vizsla Silver Corp. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vizsla Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at 1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.13. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2.3% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

