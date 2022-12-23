G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0020

G999 (G999) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15,086.72 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.