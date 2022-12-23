G999 Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, G999 has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $12,620.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022065 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.