Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 5.4%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 4,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 146,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,433,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

