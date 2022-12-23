Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 5.4%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 4,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 146,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
