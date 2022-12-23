General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.57

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.57 and traded as low as $36.05. General American Investors shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 26,622 shares.

General American Investors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

In related news, insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,399 shares of company stock valued at $59,942. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.