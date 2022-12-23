Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Up to $26.74

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $27.36. Gentex shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 2,445 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

