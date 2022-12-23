Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.65. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 15,417 shares changing hands.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$118.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.77.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geodrill Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 8.67%.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
