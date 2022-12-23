Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.65. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 15,417 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$118.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.77.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Dividend Announcement

About Geodrill

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

