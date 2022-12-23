GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $856.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.