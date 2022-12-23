Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Shares of Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.50. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 675 shares changing hands.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Gresham Worldwide, Inc designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.