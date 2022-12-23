Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.47

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $13.55. Glencore shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 397,322 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.29) to GBX 650 ($7.90) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.11) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.