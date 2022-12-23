GMX (GMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.67 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One GMX token can now be bought for about $45.97 or 0.00273002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $384.95 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,374,407 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

