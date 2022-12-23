Goldfinch (GFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $123,472.71

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $123,472.71 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,014,356 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

