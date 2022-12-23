Grant Bradley Fagerheim Sells 130,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$84,400.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,005. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.77.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

