Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 3.2 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.09. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $185,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,085.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,986. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 149.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

