Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $416.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $26,350.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 6,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $232,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,350.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,864,484.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,683 over the last 90 days. 26.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

