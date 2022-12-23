Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management cut its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 67,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.