Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $729,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.76. 12,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

