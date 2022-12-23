Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.