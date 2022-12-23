Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCR traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.02. 142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $214.68 and a 1 year high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

