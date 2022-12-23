Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.76. 4,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.34 and a 200 day moving average of $330.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $347.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.