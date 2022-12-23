Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CEO Buys $334,750.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $334,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,367.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $13.49 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.