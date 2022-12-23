Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CEO Buys $334,750.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $334,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,367.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Harrow Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $13.49 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Further Reading
