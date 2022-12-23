HC Wainwright Increases Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $24.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

CPRX opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

