HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484,583 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of HDFC Bank worth $176,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after buying an additional 174,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

