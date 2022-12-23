H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of H&E Equipment Services worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,622,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,105 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 105,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Stories

