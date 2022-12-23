Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSCS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

