Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 4.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,240. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

