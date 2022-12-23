Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE UI traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $274.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,404. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.99.
Ubiquiti Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on UI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
