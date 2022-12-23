Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,917. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

