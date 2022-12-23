Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,948. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.