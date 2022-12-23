Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

