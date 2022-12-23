HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 7.5% This Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $33.36 million and $614.51 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

