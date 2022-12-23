Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEINY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €109.00 ($115.96) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($132.98) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($123.40) to €114.00 ($121.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Heineken from €79.00 ($84.04) to €77.00 ($81.91) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $47.29 on Friday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

