Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Insider Andrew Alan Lambert Buys 48,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) insider Andrew Alan Lambert purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 737,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,759.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heliogen Price Performance

Heliogen stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 1,091.32% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth $7,150,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 244,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.