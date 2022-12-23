Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Insider Andrew Alan Lambert Buys 48,000 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alan Lambert purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 737,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,759.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heliogen Price Performance

Heliogen stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 1,091.32% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth $7,150,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 244,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

