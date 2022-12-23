Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 228,615 shares trading hands.
Hemispherx BioPharma Stock Up 1.7 %
About Hemispherx BioPharma
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
