Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.99 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $145.72 million and $287,129.58 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00023676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227551 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07918796 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $310,206.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.