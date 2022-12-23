Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $286,098.74

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.69 million and approximately $286,098.74 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00024233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07918796 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $310,206.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

