Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) were up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.91 and last traded at $140.91. Approximately 16,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,635,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Hess Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

