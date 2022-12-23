HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $358.29

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.29 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.36). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.34), with a volume of 332,169 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 278.16, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 458.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 357.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.25.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.