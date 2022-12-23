HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Maximus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Maximus by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Maximus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Maximus by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Up 0.2 %

MMS stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

