HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 178,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EFA stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.