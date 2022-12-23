HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,978,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRX opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

