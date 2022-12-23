HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $158.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

