HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

