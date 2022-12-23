HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes $496,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,044 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in InMode by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $73.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

