HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 40.5% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Aflac by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1,139.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $209,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $70.91 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.