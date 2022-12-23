High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:HWO opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of C$70.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

