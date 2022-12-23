High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE:HWO opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of C$70.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.95.
About High Arctic Energy Services
