HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $5,659,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,617. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.95.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.