HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 693.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,899. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.