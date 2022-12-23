HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,033 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

