HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,562. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

